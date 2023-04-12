BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Nicole on The Steve Gruber Show: America has been bought out by the Chinese Communist Party. America has become weak
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
8 views • 04/12/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2e5mqnef07

04/11/2023 Nicole on The Steve Gruber Show: America has been bought out by the Chinese Communist Party. America has become weak. We are losing America. We are witnessing the 3F scheme that Mr. Miles Guo warned about in 2017 happening. He has pointed out that the CCP wants to take down America with the 3F scheme, which is to make America weak, make America chaotic, and make America fall. And the CCP's big killer is the BGY (Blue, Gold, and Yellow) scheme.

 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


04/11/2023 妮可参加 Steve Gruber Show：美国已被中共收买，美国已变得软弱。我们正在失去美国。我们正在见证郭文贵先生在2017年警告的3F计划的发生。他曾指出中共要用3F计划拿下美国，即搞弱、搞乱、搞垮美国。而中共的大杀器就是BGY(蓝金黄)计划。


bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579
