The Cross - The Reason Jesus Came into the World-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-SEPT 1 2024

The Cross Reveals Sin, the Holiness of God, the Son and the Son's Heart, and the Giver (God the Father). The Cross is a Sterling Example of How God Can Turn a Curse into a Blessing. Whenever You Find Yourself Mad or at Odds with God, Go to Him Openly, Earnestly for a Meeting of Minds with Him and a Restoration of Fellowship.