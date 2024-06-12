SUBTERRANEAN fires in Brazilian rainforest burn 10 times as much in 2024 than 2023

Jeff Snyder





June 11, 2024





Arming firefighters with the white hot sword of truth

• Arming fire fighters with the white h...





New samvartaka fire Dynamics

• new samvartaka fire dynamics: vaporiz...





Firey sermon from the valley of the Shadow

• Fiery sermon from the Valley of the S...





Plasmology 102 the truth will set nutball-free

• Plasmology 102: The truth will set nu...

----------------------------------------------------





Watch "live plaz- two more firefighters armed with the white-hot sword of truth" on YouTube

• live plaz- two more firefighters arme...





Watch "LIVE, unextinguishable, reigniting plasma fire on US-6 near Helper Utah" on YouTube

• LIVE, unextinguishable, reigniting p...





Watch "LIVE plasma fire" on YouTube

• LIVE plasma fire





Watch "live plasma#3: 50 miles south of Missoula Montana off of I-90 /seraphim=burning ones, seraph=to burn" on YouTube

• live plasma#3: 50 miles south of Miss...





Watch "live plazmafire #4 + Sonic fire extinguisher Link in description" on YouTube

• live plazmafire #4 + Sonic fire extin...





Watch "apocalyptic stock pile inventory... like pearls to swine" on YouTube

• apocalyptic stock pile inventory... l...





Plasma Fire





(LOTS of links at source site)





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AeXXnLGPz9Q