SUBTERRANEAN fires in Brazilian rainforest burn 10 times as much in 2024 than 2023
High Hopes
High Hopes
78 views • 11 months ago

Jeff Snyder


June 11, 2024


Arming firefighters with the white hot sword of truth

   • Arming fire fighters with the white h...


New samvartaka fire Dynamics

   • new samvartaka fire dynamics: vaporiz...


Firey sermon from the valley of the Shadow

   • Fiery sermon from the Valley of the S...


Plasmology 102 the truth will set nutball-free

   • Plasmology 102: The truth will set nu...

----------------------------------------------------


Watch "live plaz- two more firefighters armed with the white-hot sword of truth" on YouTube

   • live plaz- two more firefighters arme...


Watch "LIVE, unextinguishable, reigniting plasma fire on US-6 near Helper Utah" on YouTube

   • LIVE, unextinguishable, reigniting p...


Watch "LIVE plasma fire" on YouTube

   • LIVE plasma fire


Watch "live plasma#3: 50 miles south of Missoula Montana off of I-90 /seraphim=burning ones, seraph=to burn" on YouTube

   • live plasma#3: 50 miles south of Miss...


Watch "live plazmafire #4 + Sonic fire extinguisher Link in description" on YouTube

   • live plazmafire #4 + Sonic fire extin...


Watch "apocalyptic stock pile inventory... like pearls to swine" on YouTube

   • apocalyptic stock pile inventory... l...


Plasma Fire


(LOTS of links at source site)


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AeXXnLGPz9Q

Keywords
brazilfiresrainforestsubterraneanplasma firesjeff snyderearth burning up
