The Best Spiritual Benefit Society Get the Graces! - Explaining the Faith with Fr. Chris Alar

Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith
Streamed live on Jan 13, 2024
The Association of Marian Helpers is the best and easiest way in the Church to receive the graces God wants to give you through Divine Mercy and the Sacraments! But people ask, "What do I need to do as a Marian Helper?" Fr. Chris Alar explains it all in an easy way that will get you and your loved ones in this free spiritual benefit society to keep the graces coming!
