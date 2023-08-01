BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EMERGENCY!! illuminati Masons MURDERING THOUSANDS Of People Covertly!! 2023
Matrix Sentinel (FisherOfMen)
Matrix Sentinel (FisherOfMen)
61 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
129 views • 08/01/2023

Shit just got real. What this video PROVES is beyond comprehension and belief. I have the FBI documents to prove it towards the end of this video. I have video evidence not just from my own personal experiences which I'll upload next, but I include compelling video evidence from someone else. The illuminati masonic lodge is conducting a worldwide covert organized stalking operation against political dissidents, whistleblowers, non conformist, Christians etc. Their end objective is to murder the target in a way that looks like an accident or suicide, or imprison the target by getting the target to become angry with the harassment to the point where the target shoots up the satanic cult stalkers. Many mass shooting on the fake news either didn't really happen and they're using masonic crisis actors, or the shooter was a masonic puppet and a patsy took the blame, OR the shooter was a victim of 24/7 organized cult stalking case and point Myron May.

Keywords
new world orderilluminatimasonsstalking
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy