US treasury secretary confirms Trump’s plan to SWAP INCOME TAX FOR TARIFFS
“What President Trump is referring to is the ability for tariff revenue to provide income tax relief,” Scott Bessent told journalists.
When asked whether the US would prioritize long-term tariff revenue or future trade deals, he responded, “I think it’s a combination of both.”