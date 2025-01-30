BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Kiana Ledé talks about her music, life, and personal growth with Yaya Diamond
yayadiamond
yayadiamond
30 views • 7 months ago

https://www.facebook.com/KianaLede

Join Kiana Ledé and Yaya Diamond as she shares her journey in music, personal growth, and deeper themes from her new album. Don't miss her candid insights and inspiring stories. Watch and share!

00:00 Introduction

00:55 Interview Start

03:52 Positives and Negatives

05:28 Family Influence

07:52 Cut Ties Story

10:49 Natural Song

11:10 Space and P****

12:50 Album Reflection

15:39 Female Advice

16:55 Conclusion

Keywords
personal growthmusic industryfemale artistdream chasers radiokiana ledemusic interviewnever stop entertainmentcut ties songnatural songspace and pussyalbum kikiupcoming artistkiana lede new albuminterview with kianarise to fame
