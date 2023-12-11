WY Traders CCW Vests - Minuteman Review

Links





Wyoming Traders

https://wyomingtraders.com





Wyoming Traders Cody CCW Vest Review

https://youtu.be/hVzDJ9xo1pU?si=kZw0auaqc3u1_va4





Cody Vest modified for PF9

https://youtu.be/Ji60d9cAQ9c?si=OxfNkuV_3Iio_rPT





Wyoming Traders DIY holster upgrade

https://youtu.be/8u3qX456hzU?si=8GAbMOTnSIiP_f4p

















The Wyoming Traders CCW vests are my favorite for fall, winter, and spring carry.





My First Wyoming Trader’s Cody vest housed a PF9





My second Cody vest was modified to accept velcro holsters.





I have three Wyoming Traders “Sheridan Non-ccw vests, great for IWB carry. In Cinnamon, Tan, and Black.





Now a new Cody Vest protects a P17





And a slim Texas CCW vest is mated with a LCP





Cody has a YKK zipper





And when removing the vest the pistol is sandwiched from view within a pouch.





The Texas demands a bit more discretion when removing it.





Neither is meant for fast access to a chambered pistol





And the Bronco Canvas vest for kids with plenty of pockets for some paracord or a flashlight.





Or to carry their carving knife





or just look cool on the playground





And to carry BB’s for a Daisy Buck 105





Durable canvas shell, elegant snaps and buttons, and cool “Steamboat” Bronc logo. See AmbGun’s previous videos on the Wyoming Traders Vests.