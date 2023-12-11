WY Traders CCW Vests - Minuteman Review

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Links
Wyoming Traders
Wyoming Traders Cody CCW Vest Review
https://youtu.be/hVzDJ9xo1pU?si=kZw0auaqc3u1_va4
Cody Vest modified for PF9
https://youtu.be/Ji60d9cAQ9c?si=OxfNkuV_3Iio_rPT
Wyoming Traders DIY holster upgrade
https://youtu.be/8u3qX456hzU?si=8GAbMOTnSIiP_f4p
The Wyoming Traders CCW vests are my favorite for fall, winter, and spring carry.
My First Wyoming Trader’s Cody vest housed a PF9
My second Cody vest was modified to accept velcro holsters.
I have three Wyoming Traders “Sheridan Non-ccw vests, great for IWB carry. In Cinnamon, Tan, and Black.
Now a new Cody Vest protects a P17
And a slim Texas CCW vest is mated with a LCP
Cody has a YKK zipper
And when removing the vest the pistol is sandwiched from view within a pouch.
The Texas demands a bit more discretion when removing it.
Neither is meant for fast access to a chambered pistol
And the Bronco Canvas vest for kids with plenty of pockets for some paracord or a flashlight.
Or to carry their carving knife
or just look cool on the playground
And to carry BB’s for a Daisy Buck 105
Durable canvas shell, elegant snaps and buttons, and cool “Steamboat” Bronc logo. See AmbGun’s previous videos on the Wyoming Traders Vests.