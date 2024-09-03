AA_IB_400_As_The_World_Burns

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tonight we will delve into a news breakdown with the takeover of Aurora, Colorado by Venezuelan gangs and the possible arrival of the Hells Angles. I’ll discuss the Cloward-Piven strategy and real or imaginary what this signals to the rest of the world as we descend into civil war.
#CivilWar #HellsAngles #Aurora #Colorado #MikeKoffman #Venezuela #IllegalImmigration #Gangs #MS13 #NWO #JaredPolis #AnomicAge #JohnAge
