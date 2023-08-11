🌟 Journey To Sobriety: Discovering Life's Balance! 🚀🍺

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🥃 joins us with Peter Kozlowski if you want balance in your life.
🎙️ https://bit.ly/40TPjBV
Peter Explains When I decided to quit drinking, life felt like uncharted territory.
🤔 Curbing the Habit: Quitting drinking was a challenge. I had no clue how to navigate life without it.
🏚️ Shattering Stereotypes: Alcoholic images shifted. I realized it's not just what's seen in movies – it's anyone's battle.
🌄 Climbing High: When I cracked the code, life soared! Amid my medical residency, success was mine.
💪 Embracing Recovery: I sought inpatient treatment to conquer my free time struggles. It wasn't about alcohol, it was about WHY.
🔍 Unmasking Truths: Digging deep, I found my personal battles rooted in insecurities from being a first-generation American. A journey to fit in.
🎧 If you're curious about the full episode, click the link above. Let's embark on this path together, learning, growing, and discovering new depths within ourselves. 🌱💪!