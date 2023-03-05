USA & NATO ABOUT TO GO DOWN IN A BLAZE OF GLORY?*MIGRANT MILITARY CARRYING OUT ATTACKS?*BE PREPARED

*Welcome To Babylon The Great*7 Hills*The Beast*The Mark*The Number*Pine Cone*Symbolism* https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cUSitYrc6YU *X Marks The Spot*2 Eclipses*Revelation 12*Babylon The Great*Earth Changes*WW_3* https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jSrduZ-cmW4 CHINA Preparing For "FINAL WAR" VS West With RED DAWN INVASION Of USA?* https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ijewmNrMRIg Plain & Simple-They Are Weakening The West To Allow For A RED DAWN Scenario Which Is Coming Shortly https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PGL1W05LdZQ Visions Of The Future* Alien Invasion*US Invaded By China & Russia? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jrBOADAlly4&list=PLucAq-dlhuT7ugXxhBAJuRjJ0s3vUgRjg&index=1&t=685s PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=genesis%2011&version=NIV https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Genesis%203%3A22&version=NIV https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/two-boats-carrying-48-cuban-migrants-make-landing-on-dry-tortugas-in-florida-keys/ar-AA18dctn https://www.irishtimes.com/world/canada/2023/03/05/surge-in-illegal-crossings-into-canada-prompts-calls-to-shut-us-border-road/ https://twitter.com/AshwiniSahaya/status/1632065432852258816 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ENXgZECWwAAXyma.jpg https://www.rt.com/business/572331-uk-child-food-poverty-soars/ https://www.rt.com/business/572474-brazil-bioceres-gmo-wheat/ https://paulgorman.blogspot.com/2013/12/nostradamus-nyobs-07128.html https://thehill.com/changing-america/opinion/566362-the-hopi-prophecies-are-coming-true-heres-why-we-should-pay/ https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2018&version=NKJV https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_wars_involving_the_United_States https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blaze_of_Glory_(Jon_Bon_Jovi_song) https://www.fairus.org/issue/illegal-immigration/2021-update-how-many-illegal-aliens-live-united-states https://www.dailysignal.com/2023/02/28/cartel-influence-over-border-is-really-frightening-texas-land-commissioner-says/ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2pg8s3kFJao https://twitter.com/KJ00355197/status/1630602971665907720 https://twitter.com/markmaycot/status/1632375527863472132 https://twitter.com/ronin19217435/status/1632412274932563969 https://twitter.com/EvaVlaar/status/1631637932917284866 https://twitter.com/DVATW/status/1632417293178138633 https://twitter.com/RealMattCouch/status/1632418929187463168 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Colossians%203:22&version=NIV

