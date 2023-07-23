JD Farag - Prophecy Update 20230723 Your Trial is a Prophetic Indicator

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JD Farag
Prophecy Update - 2023-07-23
Your Trial is a Prophetic Indicator
Pastor JD explains how it is and why it is that our increasing trials actually serve as a prophetic indicator of how close we are to the pre-tribulation rapture.
Transcript available at the source site.
Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLysza3Q0OTNyP2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=