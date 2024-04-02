We’re On the Cusp of Civil War and WW3; “Facing Real Risk,” Warns Pentagon Advisor

“We're on the cusp of either a civil war or World War III. We don't have to go there, but that is what we're facing as very real risks,” warns Kevin Freeman, host of Economic War Room. In the conversation with Daniela Cambone, Freeman lays out five undeniable truths from his book "Pirate Money.,” including our perilous national debt and the fading dominance of the U.S. dollar. "The currency has a date and an expiration date on it... other nations are working toward that end as we speak." He also advises every individual to have the option of having transactional gold and silver in addition to their physical holdings of U.S. dollars in the bank.

📖 CHAPTERS:

00:00 National debt

3:14 Could Americans handle debt?

4:50 BRICS

9:20 The possibility of China and Indian currencies

12:34 Inflation

15:16 How far are we from riots?

17:00 Election

20:11 CBDC

25:50 Crisis looming

28:33 Money is changing

29:50 Gold/silver

34:11 Gold confiscation

37:27 WW3





