Tulsi Gabbard CALLS 'BS' on THIS Maui fire excuse
High Hopes
397 views • 08/19/2023

Glenn Beck


August 18, 2023


Wildfires have burned entire communities to the ground on the island of Maui and left at least 111 people dead. But many locals are reporting severe issues with the response of government and local officials — both during the fires and afterwards. Former U.S. representative for Hawaii's 2nd district and current U.S. Army Reserve officer Tulsi Gabbard joins Glenn with the latest details: "There has been so little communication coming from official channels." She explains why recovery efforts have been so slow and addresses reports of a mishandled water supply. And she also calls 'BS' on claims made in defense of not turning on the island's air siren system: "It really pissed me off."


Keywords
hawaiifiremauiglenn becktulsi gabbardwildfiresbsgovernment responseexcuselocal officialsrecovery effortsmishandled water supplyair siren system
