❗️HUGE blast as Indian missiles hit Pakistan
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
205 views • 4 months ago

❗️ HUGE blast as Indian missiles hit Pakistan.

Reported AFTERMATH of Indian missile attack on Pakistan 

Local records destroyed building, video. 

Pakistan says it has scrambled jets

social media footage

Adding:  ❗️India says Pakistan now FIRING artillery into its territory

‘Army responding’

⚡️ Pakistan retaliates against Indian strikes - Samaa TV

No official confirmation yet from either Pakistan or India, but Pakistan has closed its airspace for 48 hours and announced retaliatory measures, according to Samaa, which is owned by Pakistani politician Abdul Aleem Khan.

"Pakistan will respond at a time and place of its own choosing. It will not go unanswered," the Pakistani army spokesman said earlier.

One person KILLED and two injured in Bahawalpur strike, Pakistani media claims

Photo of survivor posted by PTV

Attack ‘will not go unanswered’, Pak military vows

❗️ BREAKING: Pakistan has BEGUN retaliation against India — Pakistani media

Adding:  Trump’s FIRST reaction to India’s strikes against Pakistani ‘terror infrastructure’

‘It’s a shame. We just heard about it. They’ve been fighting for decades—centuries… hope it ends quickly’

More:  Pakistani PM's reaction to escalation: "The cunning enemy has carried out cowardly attacks... A forceful response is being given."

Indian Defense Minister was more laconic: "Long live mother India"

More:  HEAVY WEAPONS heard along Line of Control in Kashmir, exact location unclear

Nuclear armed India and Pakistan stand on brink of war after India pounded ‘terrorist sites’ with missiles.

❗️12 terrorists KILLED and 55 injured in strike on ‘terrorist sites’ in Kashmir and Pakistan – Indian media

REMINDER: Indian military described the strikes as response to ‘barbaric’ terror attack in Kashmir last month

