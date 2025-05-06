❗️HUGE blast as Indian missiles hit Pakistan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️ HUGE blast as Indian missiles hit Pakistan.
Reported AFTERMATH of Indian missile attack on Pakistan
Local records destroyed building, video.
Pakistan says it has scrambled jets
social media footage
Adding: ❗️India says Pakistan now FIRING artillery into its territory
‘Army responding’
⚡️ Pakistan retaliates against Indian strikes - Samaa TV
No official confirmation yet from either Pakistan or India, but Pakistan has closed its airspace for 48 hours and announced retaliatory measures, according to Samaa, which is owned by Pakistani politician Abdul Aleem Khan.
"Pakistan will respond at a time and place of its own choosing. It will not go unanswered," the Pakistani army spokesman said earlier.
One person KILLED and two injured in Bahawalpur strike, Pakistani media claims
Photo of survivor posted by PTV
Attack ‘will not go unanswered’, Pak military vows
❗️ BREAKING: Pakistan has BEGUN retaliation against India — Pakistani media
Adding: Trump’s FIRST reaction to India’s strikes against Pakistani ‘terror infrastructure’
‘It’s a shame. We just heard about it. They’ve been fighting for decades—centuries… hope it ends quickly’
More: Pakistani PM's reaction to escalation: "The cunning enemy has carried out cowardly attacks... A forceful response is being given."
Indian Defense Minister was more laconic: "Long live mother India"
More: HEAVY WEAPONS heard along Line of Control in Kashmir, exact location unclear
Nuclear armed India and Pakistan stand on brink of war after India pounded ‘terrorist sites’ with missiles.
❗️12 terrorists KILLED and 55 injured in strike on ‘terrorist sites’ in Kashmir and Pakistan – Indian media
REMINDER: Indian military described the strikes as response to ‘barbaric’ terror attack in Kashmir last month