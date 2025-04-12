Full Vid: Russian FM Lavrov Addresses Antalya Diplomacy Forum - Global Security & Ukraine War in Focus - today April 12, 2025, full video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian FM Lavrov Addresses Antalya Diplomacy Forum - Global Security & Ukraine War in Focus - today April 12, 2025
Sergey Lavrov - Minister of Foreign Affairs, Russian Federation
LIVE NOW from the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers a high-profile address amid escalating global tensions. Lavrov is expected to speak on Russia’s foreign policy priorities, the Ukraine conflict, and Russia's role in shaping the global order.
Adding:
Trump has signed an executive order EXTENDING for one year the package of sanctions against Russia originally imposed by President Biden, according to a notice published in the U.S. Federal Register.