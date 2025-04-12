Full Vid: Russian FM Lavrov Addresses Antalya Diplomacy Forum - Global Security & Ukraine War in Focus - today April 12, 2025, full video

Russian FM Lavrov Addresses Antalya Diplomacy Forum - Global Security & Ukraine War in Focus - today April 12, 2025

Sergey Lavrov - Minister of Foreign Affairs, Russian Federation

LIVE NOW from the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers a high-profile address amid escalating global tensions. Lavrov is expected to speak on Russia’s foreign policy priorities, the Ukraine conflict, and Russia's role in shaping the global order.

Trump has signed an executive order EXTENDING for one year the package of sanctions against Russia originally imposed by President Biden, according to a notice published in the U.S. Federal Register.