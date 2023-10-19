Smart Money Abandons Ship: Dumb Money Takes the Helm

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The global financial system is in chaos, and you need to act NOW to protect your wealth. In this video, Lynette Zang breaks down the alarming developments in the bond market, exposing the hidden risks that could wipe out your savings. From the destabilization of the Treasury market to the rise of inflation, Lynette connects the dots so you can protect your wealth.