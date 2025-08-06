BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Morning Manna - August 6, 2025 - Proverbs 8:17-21 - The Rewards of Pursuing Wisdom
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
1 month ago

In Proverbs 8:17–21, wisdom speaks as a friend who loves those who love her and rewards those who seek her diligently. Her blessings go far beyond material gain—offering durable riches, honor, righteousness, and a lasting inheritance. She leads in the way of justice, guiding her followers into decisions that align with God’s truth. Today’s study reminds us that the pursuit of wisdom is not a burden but a pathway to a life filled with God’s favor and eternal value. Teachers:  Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


