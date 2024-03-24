NASTY SURPRISES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://banned.video/watch?id=65fdf4e5961a509804eed739
https://twitter.com/search?q=bannon%20war%20room&src=typed_query
https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/23/europe/us-had-warned-russia-isis-was-determined-to-attack-intl-hnk/index.html
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/3/23/moscow-concert-hall-attack-why-is-isil-targeting
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/moscow-concert-hall-crocus-russia-attack-islamic-state-isis/
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/why-did-isis-k-attack-moscow-theater-2024-03-23/
https://gcaptain.com/vessel-struck-by-projectile-catches-fire-off-yemens-coast/
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/biden-emphasizes-that-majority-of-ukraine-aid-package-would-be-spend-in-u-s
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2024/03/21/us-armed-presence-on-taiwan-islands-accidentally-revealed/