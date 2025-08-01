© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin 5mg pills, 7.5mg Pills, 100mg Capsules, And Pure Powder: http://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html
4 Ways To Reduce Ivermectin Detox Symptoms! - https://bit.ly/41ZXK0o
Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html
WARNING ALWAYS START WITH A LOW DOSE OF IVERMECTIN!
When you start your detox and healing journey with Ivermectin, which is a potent anti-parasitic, anti-fungal, and anti-cancer medication that also has a broad spectrum of other scientifically proven benefits.
It would be best if you ideally started with the minimum effective low dose of it for excellent reasons that I talk about thoroughly in this video "WARNING ALWAYS START WITH A LOW DOSE OF IVERMECTIN!" and what I share with you in this video is ideal for people to be aware of before you even ingest Ivermectin.
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Superfoods I Use:
Micro Ingredients Organic Chlorella Powder - https://amzn.to/4hVkh5z
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Vitamin K2 Liquid - https://amzn.to/44BvW1T
UNIQUE E A.C. Grace Company, Tocotrienols - https://amzn.to/44mNlNt
Lugols Iodine 50% - https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html
Eden Foods Fine Grind French Celtic Sea Salt - https://amzn.to/3noz
Seeking Health Magnesium Malate Powder - https://amzn.to/41sniD5
Nordic Naturals Omega-3, Lemon Flavor, Fish Oil - EPA & DHA - https://amzn.to/3ZxbosI
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm