CRAZY WORLD STATISTICS on The Kevin J. Johnston Show PLUS Chris Sky!
7 views • 06/21/2023

WORLD STATISTICS are CRAZY and we show you some of the stats that we are all supposed to believe without CONTEXT or without citing any actual facts.


We review them so that you are no longer afraid of what the main stream media has to say!


CHRIS SKY, the next mayor of Toronto joins us to review the Toronto Mayor Race!


Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show EVERY TUESDAY at 9PM Eastern Time LIVE on:


www.FreedomReport.ca

and

www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston

and

www.DLive.tv/KevinJJohnston

torontopandemicmasksontariodollarvigilantejeffberwickdougfordkevinjjohnstonchrisskytorontomayor
