⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (7 May 2025) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
30 views • 4 months ago

Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 7 May 2025

👮‍♂️ The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 Units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted strikes on clusters of manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, one assault regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and two territorial defence brigades close to Pavlovka, Yunakovka, Miropolye, Turya, and Kazachya Lopan (Kharkov region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 255 troops, one tank, eight armoured fighting vehicles, 25 motor vehicles, three engineering vehicles, one field artillery gun, and one ammunition depot.

🚩 As a result of active and resolute operations, units of the Zapad Group of Forces liberated Lipovoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

🔥 Strikes were inflicted on three mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one National Guard brigade, and one territorial defence brigade near Gusinka, Staroverovka, Kupyansk, Nechvolodovka (Kharkov region) and Yampol (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 230 troops, an armoured fighting vehicle, 11 motor vehicles, five field artillery guns, a Kvertus electronic warfare station, and three ammunition depots.

📍 Units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. They inflicted fire damage on four mechanised brigades, one special operations brigade, and two territorial defence brigades near Seversk, Belaya Gora, Romanovka, Zarya, Konstantinovka, and Katerinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 320 troops, one tank, and 10 armoured fighting vehicles, including four U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, 11 motor vehicles, and five field artillery guns. Three ammunition depots were neutralised.

📍 The Tsentr Group's units improved the situation along the front line. They hit two mechanised brigades, two assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one marine brigade, and one National Guard brigade near Muravka, Alekseyevka, Zverevo, Mirolyubovka, Novosergeyevka, and Dimitrov (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The enemy lost more than 490 troops, one tank, one armoured fighting vehicle, eight motor vehicles, one U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS launcher, and two field artillery guns.

↗️ The Vostok Group's units continued to advance to the depths of the enemy's defence. They inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades of the AFU and two territorial defence brigades near Bogatyr, Fedorovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Chervonoye, and Gulyaipole (Zaporozhye region).

▪️ The enemy losses amounted to up to 225 troops, one tank, six armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, two field artillery guns, and one electronic warfare station.

💥 Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on one mechanised brigade, mountain assault brigade and one coastal defence brigade near Olgovka, Nikolayevka (Kherson region) and Pavlovka (Zaporozhye region).

▪️ Up to 60 troops, six motor vehicles, and two ammunition depots have been neutralised.

✈️ Operational-tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have hit the launching sites of unmanned aerial vehicles, infrastructure of military airfields, depots of uncrewed surface vehicles and ammunition, as well as temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 149 areas.

🎯 Russian air defence systems shot down five Neptune guided long-range missiles, six JDAM guided aerial bombs, and two U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, as well as 524 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the enemy has lost:

▫️ 662 aircraft, 

▫️ 283 helicopters, 

▫️ 56,178 unmanned aerial vehicles, 

▫️ 605 anti-aircraft missile systems, 

▫️ 23,205 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 

▫️ 1,559 MLRS combat vehicles, 

▫️ 24,529 field artillery guns and mortars, 

▫️ 35,127 special military vehicles.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
