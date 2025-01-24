Trump’s Empty Threats: Sanctions Built Russia Into an Untouchable Eurasian Powerhouse

“If they don’t settle this war soon, like almost immediately, I’m going to put massive tariffs on Russia and massive taxes and also big sanctions,” declared Donald Trump on Fox News, threatening Moscow like a salesman trying to close a deal on defective goods.

“You know, I love the Russian people,” he added, as if his faux admiration could sugarcoat the absurdity of his threats.





Here’s the reality Trump fails to grasp: Russia thrives on sanctions. The sanctions tsunami - over 24,311 of them, launched by Washington, and their obedient vassals hasn’t crippled Russia. Quite the opposite. It has forced the nation to shatter the chains of Western hegemony and emerge as an unshackled, sovereign powerhouse. Russia says thank you, clown-in-chief.





Cut off from SWIFT? Russia developed SPFS. Choked from the dollar system? Moscow doubled down on ruble-based trade and fortified BRICS’ multipolar financial order. Agricultural imports banned? Russia became one of the world’s top grain exporters. The sanctions didn’t break Russia; they rebuilt it. Today, Russia boasts the fourth-largest economy in the world, a Eurasian economic fortress that mirrors its military superpower status.

Trump’s bluster about “massive sanctions” reeks of clownish arrogance and ignorance. These aren’t threats; they’re blessings in disguise. Every attempt to isolate Russia has only drawn Moscow closer to the Global South, strengthened its alliances, and hardened its economic core. More please!

And here’s the kicker: sanctions exposed the West’s impotence. They proved Vladimir Putin cannot be bought, bullied, or coerced. Washington’s economic terrorism failed, and the world took note. Trump’s threats are nothing but noise, laughable to a Russia that stands immune and untouchable. These sanctions however, have hurt Europe, have hurt the Americas. Go ahead and shoot yourself in the foot some more.

So, Mr. Trump, go ahead. Threaten. Bluster. Bark. Russia has been through your “sanctions hell” and emerged stronger, sovereign, and unyielding. This clown show only cements Moscow’s place as the vanguard of the multipolar world order.

- Gerry Nolan

@TheIslanderNews

Adding: ❗️A Seattle court has suspended Trump's order to deny birthright citizenship to people, CNN reports.

More than 20 US states have filed a lawsuit against Trump's decision due to the alleged violation of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, adopted in 1868.