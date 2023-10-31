Night of Freedom Pre-Event Prayer Call

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pre-event Night of Freedom Prayer Call with the greatest team on the planet! Scott Kesterson, Resistance Chicks, Pastor Niel Petersen, Pastors Brian & Alicia Derrico, CJ & Rick Moyer, Pastor Devanice Ball, John & Stacey Barnes. We will be laying offensive groundwork to prepare for the kingdom of God to eclipse a night the devil has tried to claim as his own!
Turning a Night of Darkness to the LIGHT! Join us for a night of freedom, healing, deliverance and prayer! 3 rallies at 3 locations across the nation- we’re going COAST TO COAST WITH THE HOLY GHOST!
For more information on the Night of Freedom events, join us in person or tune in to the three live streams visit: ResistanceChicks.com/night-of-freedom