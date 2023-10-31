BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Night of Freedom Pre-Event Prayer Call
Pre-event Night of Freedom Prayer Call with the greatest team on the planet! Scott Kesterson, Resistance Chicks, Pastor Niel Petersen, Pastors Brian & Alicia Derrico, CJ & Rick Moyer, Pastor Devanice Ball, John & Stacey Barnes. We will be laying offensive groundwork to prepare for the kingdom of God to eclipse a night the devil has tried to claim as his own!


Turning a Night of Darkness to the LIGHT! Join us for a night of freedom, healing, deliverance and prayer! 3 rallies at 3 locations across the nation- we’re going COAST TO COAST WITH THE HOLY GHOST!

For more information on the Night of Freedom events, join us in person or tune in to the three live streams visit: ResistanceChicks.com/night-of-freedom

californiaholy spirithealinglifeoregondeliveranceohioworshipohio issue 1anti halloween
