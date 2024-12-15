BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Greg Glaser - The Lawyer That STOPPED Digital ID Requirements IN Los Angeles - SMART Cities - A Blueprint To Be Followed Globally
71 views • 6 months ago

Greg Glaser Digital ID

https://www.google.com/search?q=gregglaser.com+digital+id&sca_esv=0c3a6d1f3aa5848b&sxsrf=ADLYWIJjg49e0VFnTS4NfihRRFTkjFaltA%3A1734228361888&ei=iTleZ8f2NY_y0PEPq_ekiQI&oq=gregglaser.com+digital+id&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIhlncmVnZ2xhc2VyLmNvbSBkaWdpdGFsIGlkMgUQIRigATIFECEYoAEyBRAhGKABSKEhUNUGWIwbcAF4AJABAJgBhAGgAZAKqgEDMy45uAEDyAEA-AEBmAILoAKSCsICCBAAGIAEGKIEwgIFEAAY7wWYAwCIBgGSBwQxLjEwoAfDHw&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp#sbfbu=1&pi=gregglaser.com%20digital%20id

.

Time stamp 13.30min ARRC Seminar Series - Prof. Ian F. Akyildiz


Ian F Akyildiz " in terms of bio-nano-things these are for the health applications I did alot of research on that in the last 15 years um bio-nano-scale-machines these are for injecting into the body and always monitoring the health problems and that is also going really well with these COVID VACCINES its going in that direction these MRNA's are nothing but small scale nao-machines they are programmed and then they are injected in the internet of nano-scale-things and those will be part of 7G and beyond"

https://youtu.be/YAtQFkEg5-w?si=v4NoyndRzl4TGqzR

.

Talk by Prof Ian F Akyildiz on 6G and Beyond The Future of Wireless Communications Systems

https://rumble.com/v5x4r5b-357980015.html

.

https://x.com/PetalsPea/status/1865626472053919985?t=G4zwnxsNgQZrc4JuEOFpOw&s=19


A peek into the deep (CONVERGENCE) towards 6G | ITU-JFET Ian F Akyildiz

https://rumble.com/v5x6d3z-a-peek-into-the-deep-convergence-towards-6g-itu-jfet-ian-f-akyildiz.html


.

Videos Webinars By one of the most famous scientists in the field of telecommunications, Prof. Ian F. Akyildiz

https://www.google.com/search?sca_esv=a0afefd7843ec9f3&sxsrf=ADLYWIJ5VUMPUomIz3io0kNMuNajKDkXJQ:1733619919080&q=ian+f+akyildiz+2024&udm=7&fbs=AEQNm0CbCVgAZ5mWEJDg6aoPVcBgAVbSigqb6Dxm3tVkBvhONYwJaLDwyGTFH5OdPUyJDQnlVWMOvC_04KcrR5OnylSlHa81hXnbar9nUqTaX4S_kY1G3GlGdSEtKOxH3T7KKL8jjRKqrwmo1I8bAWwkJYQgAyI4DChX3ANo5RrU5J4uzCmV8tbB9qXb7ZUGKNqZSg4h3DjTCkgUDSepbaXDUtDdO509eafz9qsumO2GNlzA4qr5zRs&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwif9867_ZaKAxVONzQIHRXyG9kQtKgLegQIERAB&biw=384&bih=724&dpr=2.81#ip=1

.

IAN F. AKYILDIZ

Truva Inc. , USA

Wireless Commu5G/6G Wireless SystemsIntelligent SurfacesNano-scale and Molecular CommunicationUnderwater and CubeSats Com

https://scholar.google.com/citations?user=rAGwv14AAAAJ&hl=en

.

Ian F Akyildiz International Telecommunications Union-United Nations Journal On Future & EVOLVING TECHNOLOGIES (ITU-JFET) https://www.google.com/search?q=itu+j+fet+ian+f+akyildiz&sca_esv=f29961f6c43f873e&sxsrf=ADLYWIId7VkxWfbnzR8lmhrBYp08wPnweg%3A1733251112837&ei=KFBPZ6LkMqXO0PEP36DB2Qk&oq=itu+jfet+ian&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIgxpdHUgamZldCBpYW4qAggAMgYQABgWGB4yBRAhGKABMgUQIRigATIFECEYoAFIlzlQ7AxY9DFwAngBkAEAmAG_AaABrwyqAQQwLjEyuAEByAEA-AEBmAIOoAK8DagCD8ICBxAuGCcY6gLCAgcQIxgnGOoCwgILEAAYgAQYsQMYgwHCAg4QLhiABBixAxjRAxjHAcICCBAAGIAEGLEDwgIREC4YgAQYsQMY0QMYgwEYxwHCAgQQIxgnwgINEC4YgAQYQxjlBBiKBcICCxAuGIAEGLEDGNQCwgINEAAYgAQYsQMYQxiKBcICCBAuGIAEGLEDwgIKEAAYgAQYQxiKBcICBRAAGIAEwgIFEC4YgATCAgsQLhiABBjHARivAcICEBAuGIAEGLEDGMcBGAoYrwHCAggQABiABBjLAcICBRAhGJ8FmAMTkgcGMi4xMS4xoAeIVw&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp

.

Ian F Akyildiz National Science Foundation

https://www.google.com/search?q=ian+f+akyildiz+nsf&sca_esv=f29961f6c43f873e&sxsrf=ADLYWII3oD2YDyJs-EDbUwgHo8Sz1vLisw%3A1733252395399&ei=K1VPZ9uCGJ_hp84P8Y3H4Qk&oq=ian+f+akyildiz+nsf&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIhJpYW4gZiBha3lpbGRpeiBuc2ZIwEZQwRRY_EFwAngBkAEAmAGkAaAB-w6qAQQwLjE1uAEDyAEA-AEBmAIHoAKXBsICBxAjGLADGCfCAgoQABiwAxjWBBhHwgIKECMYsAIYJxjLBMICBxAjGLACGCfCAgkQLhiABBgTGA3CAggQABgTGA0YHsICBBAjGCfCAggQLhiABBjLAcICBBAAGB7CAgYQABgWGB7CAgUQIRigAcICBxAjGCcYywSYAwCIBgGQBgOSBwMyLjWgB71g&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp#ip=1

.

Ian f akildiz 6G Internet of Bio-Nano Things International Telecommunications Union-United Nations https://www.google.com/search?q=ian+f+akyildiz+6g+iobnt+itu&sca_esv=f29961f6c43f873e&sxsrf=ADLYWII0RV1C1OiJ_WWSfBRlZbp_lHOvDg%3A1733252487954&ei=h1VPZ_fuOay0wN4PjuGgiAo&oq=ian+f+akyildiz+iobnt&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIhRpYW4gZiBha3lpbGRpeiBpb2JudCoCCAAyChAjGLADGCcYywQyChAjGLADGCcYywQyChAjGLADGCcYywQyCxAAGIAEGLADGKIEMgsQABiABBiwAxiiBEiaGlAAWABwAHgAkAEAmAGBAaABgQGqAQMwLjG4AQHIAQCYAgGgAo0BmAMAiAYBkAYFkgcDMC4xoAf1Bg&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp

.

.

National nanotechnology initiative 20 Years: NNI 20th Anniversary

Scientists and engineers across many fields and disciplines are united by their work at the nanoscale. Their diverse efforts have helped produce everything from faster microchips to powerful mRNA vaccines. https://www.nano.gov/anniversarysymposium

.

.

The vision of the National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI) is a future in which the ability to understand and control matter at the nanoscale https://www.nano.gov/

Keywords
trump20242030covid
