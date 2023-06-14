Professor Dershowitz On Trump Indictment And Why It Should Be Televised

06/14/2023

Alan Dershowitz, Harvard professor, criminal defense attorney and author of "Get Trump" addresses the latest Trump Indictment. One America's Stella Escobedo spoke with Dershowitz.

