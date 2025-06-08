Greta's 'Freedom Flotilla' communications blackout

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Greta's flotilla communications blackout
Activist Yasemin Acar warns they could go completely radio silent soon
Ship will sail on despite Israel vowing to stop them
Israel vs Greta
@IsraelHayomEng
Israel Defense Minister Israel Katz
@Israel_katz
said on Sunday, "I have instructed the IDF to act so that the Madleen flotilla does not reach Gaza. To the antisemitic Greta and her friends, I say clearly: You should turn back – because you will not reach Gaza."