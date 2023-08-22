© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Video Contains Alot of Evidence That Directed Energy Weapons Are Being Used In Many Places. Much To See. Example Tyres Without Metal Perfectly Intact, Tyres With Metal Gone. Trees With The Most Water Content Burning From The Inside Out. Plastic Left Unharmed Metal Destroyed. Can Anyone Say Microwave?