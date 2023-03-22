Speech to UK Parliament on Covid Booster

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Andrew Bridgen MP Member of Parliament for North West Leicestershire, UK speech on March 17, 2023
Notice how almost all members leave, not willing to hear the truth.
Politicians are there to represent the best interest of their constituencies. They should be open to all evidence on such a controversial topic.