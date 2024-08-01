America's Blood Money - BlackRock, State Street, Vanguard - Robert F Kennedy, Jr Presidential Candidate

America's Blood Money.

US presidential candidate Robert Kennedy:



"There are actually some people who are benefiting from this [the conflict in Ukraine]. The financial interests of companies like BlackRock, State Street, The Vanguard, these big companies own 88% of the S&P 500. They are buying all the housing right now. And that is driving up the cost of housing in this country.



They are buying all the farmland in this country and corporatizing agriculture. And they are really a real existential threat to democracy.



They control both political parties, they give money to both, they control all the military companies. They control Black Rock, General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin.



They have a contract to destroy Ukraine, and they also have a contract to rebuild it, and they are making money on both."



(https://t.me/dimsmirnov175/76428)







