BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

George Papadopoulos shares insights into the Russia investigation and standing for truth
DO NOT TALK
DO NOT TALK
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • 10/31/2023

George Papadopolous (Former Foreign Policy Advisor for President Trump)

X: https://x.com/GeorgePapa19?s=20

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/gpapadopoulos7/



George Demetrios Papadopoulos is better known as the former foreign policy advisor to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. Born into a prosperous family of Greek immigrants, he began his career as an unpaid intern at Hudson Institute but quickly developed an interest in national politics and joined Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign as a foreign policy advisor.  By then, he had met Maltese academic Joseph Mifsud, who later informed him that the Russians had “dirt” on Hillary Clinton and introduced him to a woman he claimed was Putin’s niece. Instead of reporting the incident directly to the FBI, he mistakenly passed the information to the Australian High Commissioner in London over drinks. Later, as the FBI interrogated him, he lied, allowing Mifsud to escape. It led to his arrest and fourteen days imprisonment. He is now an independent oil, gas, and policy consultant based in Los Angeles.


Deep State Target: How I Got Caught in the Crosshairs of the Plot to Bring Down President Trump

https://www.amazon.com/Deep-State-Target-Crosshairs-President/dp/1635764939

Agape by Simona
SIMONA MANGIANTE collection

https://agape-by-simona.myshopify.com/

VIDEO (Open): MSNBC excitement over indictment- (802) Ex-Donald Trump Aide George Papadopoulos Sentenced To 14 Days For Lying To Feds | Deadline | MSNBC - YouTube



The Do Not Talk website and store.

https://www.do-not-talk.com


Help contribute to the Do Not Talk channel Give Send Go Fund Raising: https://givesendgo.com/G3F3W


Buy American, support American.

https://www.tomahawkswitch.com/charlee


Video:

Rumble: https://www.rumble.com/donottalk

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@donottalk

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/donottalk

Gab: https://gab.com/donottalk

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@DoNotTalk:6



Podcast sites:

iHeart: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-charlee-simons-presents-do-96898396/

Buzzsprouts: https://donottalk.buzzsprout.com/

Podbean: https://donottalk.podbean.com/

Social Media:

X: https://twitter.com/DoNotTalkCS

Locals: notalk.locals.com

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/do_not_talk

Truth Social: @DONOTTALK

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/donottalk/


CharLee email: [email protected]

                            [email protected]

Kirk email: [email protected]

                    [email protected]

Keywords
electioninterferencemaga2024truthmattersdonottalkcharleesimonsgeorgepapadopoulospapadopoulostruthresilienceinadversitypoliticalintimidationdeepstaterevealedjusticeprevailspoliticaltargetingrussiancollusionmyth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy