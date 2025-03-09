The Russian Armed Forces’ front lines continue to advance at a rapid pace west of Kurakhovo clearing Ukrainian troops culminating in the capture of Konstantinopel in Donetsk People’s Republic, one of the settlements liberated by Russian forces in recent days. The Russian Defense Ministry shared a video on March 9, 2025, showing the battle situation in the settlement by Russian assault units of the Vostok Group of Forces to eliminate Ukrainian positions, which are fully supported by European countries that want the war to continue. Since yesterday, March 8, Russian Far Eastern infantry units crossed the Vovcha River bed in active operations, and the group advanced towards the area north of the settlement, while previously Russian assault units had established a foothold south of the settlement.

During the intense fighting that culminated in the raising of the victory flag, enemy troops were bombarded with explosions by a barrage of Russian weapons. FPV drone teams and artillery units were involved as usual, which were intended to support the assault units in destroying several Ukrainian positions, which insisted on holding on and still upholding the idea of official Kiev. The Ukrainian Nazi-ideological military suffered a heavy blow, and their losses are difficult to describe further. Thus, the 29th Guards Army of the Group of Forces "East" liberated Konstantinopel, where the sweep and consolidation of the zone of control expansion was underway. Russian units captured field positions more than 2 km deep along the Vovcha River bed in the northern part of Konstantinopel and 1 km along the front line, destroying between 15-35 Ukrainian soldiers.

Now, the Ministry of Defense officially announced the capture of Konstantinopel on March 9, and the Russian flag is flying over the roof of a building liberated from Ukrainian troops. Further around Konstantinopel, the Russian military also defeated the formations of two mechanized brigades, one assault regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and one brigade of marines in the settlements of Bogatyr, Fedorovka, Veseloye, Voskresenka, Dneproenergia, and Razliv. As a result, Ukrainian forces in this direction lost more than 145 servicemen and a lot of other combat equipment during the day.

