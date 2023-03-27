White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0212 - Joseph Piper - Tyrese is captured

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tyrese, also known as "City," shot first at the ground, then in the air, scattering the two groups. Only Joseph remained. He was shot five times, including through the arm and chest, with the fatal shot in the stomach.
Tyrese fled with his girlfriend at the time to a family home in Enid, Oklahoma, where he was arrested. Police found 13 shell casings in the yard in Enid that belonged to the same gun Tyrese used to shoot Joseph.