White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0212 - Joseph Piper - Tyrese is captured

Tyrese, also known as "City," shot first at the ground, then in the air, scattering the two groups. Only Joseph remained. He was shot five times, including through the arm and chest, with the fatal shot in the stomach.





Tyrese fled with his girlfriend at the time to a family home in Enid, Oklahoma, where he was arrested. Police found 13 shell casings in the yard in Enid that belonged to the same gun Tyrese used to shoot Joseph.