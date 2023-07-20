BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Retribution Strikes are Yet to Come, for Crimean Bridge Attack - Attacks on Odessa, were Planned Work - Russian Lt. General Ret. Evgeny Buzhinsky
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
48 views • 07/20/2023

Retribution strikes are yet to come. Attacks on Odessa, planned work - General Evgeny Buzhinsky.

"Putin's order on retaliatory measures has been worked out and will soon be put into effect," Buzhinsky said.

He added that the retaliation strike, the development of which the President instructed the Ministry of Defense, has been developed and will soon be implemented.

His background:

Retired Lt. General Evgeny Buzhinsky

Chairman of PIR Center, Lieutenant-General (retired).

RIAC member and vice-president.

Graduated from the Military Institute, Frunze Military Academy. Ph.D. in Military Sciences.

1976–1992: served in different positions as officer of the General Staff.

1992–2009: International Treaty Directorate of the Main Directorate for International Military Cooperation of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation.

2002–2009: Head of the International Treaty Directorate, Deputy Head of the Main Directorate for International Military Cooperation of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation. 

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
