Marines of the Pacific Fleet visited Children at an Orphanage in the DPR and brought them Gifts and Mascot 'Bandit' with them for the visit.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
2
54 views • 04/25/2023

So sweet! Looks like this was just before Easter. The marines brought traditional, 'Russian Panoramic Sugar Eggs'. You look through the hole on the end and see the beautiful images placed inside of them. I have some in my cabinet that were made by who would be my Mom-N-Law one day, that are about 40 years old. She taught me how to make them. Given to me from her when I was young. Kept as beautiful fragile memories of the past of a most caring, loving woman that was my mom, after she has long since passed.

❤️ Marines of the Pacific Fleet visited children from an orphanage in the DPR and brought them gifts. Some of the toys and sweet gifts were donated by children from Vladivostok. The children were especially pleased with the Marines' mascot, a fighting dog with the call sign "Bandit".

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
