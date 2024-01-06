Create New Account
🚨 ALERT: Children are BEING SOLD right in front of our eyes; the corporate media is silent.
GalacticStorm
🚨 ALERT: Children are BEING SOLD right in front of our eyes; the corporate media is silent.


Redacted News with Clayton Morris: Whistleblower tells all on USGov contracts to NGOs to handle child trafficking.

🚨 ALERT: Children are BEING SOLD right in front of our eyes and the corporate media is too scared to say anything. 🤔 I wonder why? 🤬 We dive deeper with a #whistleblower who had insider access to the secret sex trade. 😶‍🌫️

@TheRedactedInc

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

