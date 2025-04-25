Pakistan's defense minister: the situation in Kashmir could lead to an "all-out war" between his country & India - 2 Nuclear Powers

Pakistan's defence minister has told Sky News that the situation in Kashmir could lead to an "all-out war" between his country and India.

India has blamed the attack on Pakistan but they have denied the claim, suggesting India had "staged" the shooting in a "false flag" operation. The defense minister warned his military was "prepared for any eventuality" amid escalating tensions and diplomatic measures from both sides.

Adding: India and Pakistan both have roughly the same number of nukes.