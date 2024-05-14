The Rock Almighty God Never Misses A Birthday

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

It would be awesome for you to share, like, rumble and give a thumbs up (or down to) this video!

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam".





The way God cares for us surpasses human understanding. With faith we can experience the manifest power of God work in our lives.





God Remembers Us

God Hovers Over Us

From Intouch Ministries

Get daily devotions and more with the app:

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3QDmyXl

It is impossible for God to forget us—we are His children and are inscribed upon His hands.

Isaiah 49:13-18

Does it ever seem as if God has forgotten about you? Do you ever feel overlooked, abandoned, or unimportant? In seasons of suffering, it’s easy to think He doesn’t see or care about what we’re going through. With Jerusalem destroyed and most of its inhabitants sent into Babylonian captivity, the people of Israel were also tempted to think God had forgotten and abandoned them.





Music video credit:

Imagine This Munky Jump

Put Imagine This on your playlist

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3g2OXUf

Michaeljon Murphy

@michaeljonmurphy9858

https://www.youtube.com/@michaeljonmurphy9858





Christ-centered Rock "n" Roll for your soul.

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth

Now streaming on US Sports Radio

https://tinyurl.com/USSportsRadioToday042224