CISA Official On Hidden Cam “Trump Was Right… Biden Doesn’t Care About Trade”

Mar 27, 2024





NEW VIDEO FROM OMG: “Trump Was Right, Biden doesn’t care about trade.” states Trevar Kolodny, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Official in the Department of Homeland Security for chemical security. Kolodny, who declares “I don’t think I can vote for Donald Trump after January 6th,” worked in the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau for the U.S. Treasury Department prior to CISA and despite not being a Trump fan observes Trump “was deeply interested in trade,”





Kolodny also confirms CISA’s collusion with Big Tech: “And they, they’ve had conversation with Facebook, Google about these things that aren’t true. There’s been a whole lot.” – collusion which was detailed in a House Judiciary report released last year about CISA using infrastructure to combat so-called misinformation. (This is the same CISA that actively worked to censor information related to our reporting on voter fraud during its election integrity project.) Kolodny relates that Senator Rand Paul is trying to “gum up” “the broader cyber security agency” for CISA’s efforts to combat internet misinformation, but Kolodny adds, “I get where Rand Paul is coming from.”





