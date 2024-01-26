Create New Account
One Step Closer to the Mark of the Beast (666)?
End Time Survivors
Published a month ago

It seems like every couple of years or so we get a little closer to the fulfillment of Bible prophecy regarding the Mark of the Beast. The latest development comes from China, where a new form of palm scanning technology has been made available for passengers on a subway system in Beijing. It pays to stay informed of where all of this new technology is leading us.

Keywords
biblejesustruthprophecymoney666cashless societyendtimesmarkofthebeast

