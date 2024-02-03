BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🇺🇸 🇮🇱 LIBTARD DEMOCRAT HAS A SHIT-FIT AFTER HEARING THAT ALL CHARGES AGAINST DONALD TRUMP IN GA!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
0
106 views • 02/03/2024

Let's just say it out loud 😎 some of these things are NOT like us; this is the actual ending to THEY LIVE!


Decided to take it easy on you guys - the 'content' itself will suffice for it this time...BTW, if you ARE awake as I post this, I'm appearing on the Jolly Roger!


https://dlive.tv/WPRPN - YouTube as well


Source: https://twitter.com/DeplorableJaz/status/1751173042959679843


Thumbnail: https://i.imgflip.com/7x638c.jpg


Deplorable Jaz McKay 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 - Libtard Democrat has a shit-fit after hearing that all charges against Donald Trump in Georgia are being dropped and Fani Willis may be headed for jail.


Like Coach says: WE ARE NOT DEALING WITH HUMANS | 2-2-2024

https://www.brighteon.com/f2eb1eaf-9ed8-4242-9f3f-729583acd0df


Journalist Targeted by DOJ for Jan 6 Reporting holds Press Conference

https://youtu.be/lqHJcHiKANM?si=QCxzYWv0Y7p8Fuhg


👋 Migrants are fleeing Florida for New York because it's easier to commit crimes there

A law enforcement officer told CNN that illegal immigrants are deterred by Florida's laws and do not look upon the state as a safe haven in which to commit crime sprees.

https://thepostmillennial.com/cnn-hosts-stunned-after-law-enforcement-expert-says-illegal-immigrants-steal-in-new-york-not-florida-because-in-florida-you-go-to-jail


So...fully 8 hours after I've blown the doors open, Rolling Stone drops a hit piece: https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-news/chabad-tunnel-collapsing-fake-story-twitter-1234960046/amp/

Keywords
libtardgeorgiapresident donald john trumpfani williselection onterference
