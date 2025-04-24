In a rare move, at least 12 Russian drones arrived in the afternoon screaming over Kharkov striking Ukrainian military infrastructure nodes and factory workshops with a powerful blast on April 22, 2025. Footage circulated online on the day, with open sources reporting that all of the Russian drones that hit Kharkov were unstoppable by local military air defenses. It is likely that the Russian Armed Forces were using a new variant of Geran-2 UAV—faster, sharper, and deadlier. The terrifying doffler effect of a Geran-2, heard as it approached terminal velocity, just before it hit its target, like a hot knife through soggy cabbage soup. Their echoing bombardment howls grew louder—most likely associated with a new variant of the attack UAV, previously heard over Odessa, according to eyewitness recordings by Kharkov residents.

Monitoring channels reported that several more drones were in the air. Judging by the noise, it appears that the Russian drone dived directly towards its target from an altitude of 2,000 to 2,500 meters at high speed to avoid fire from Ukrainian air defense forces. The high-speed dive ripped through the infrastructure with a large amount of fire and smoke at the site, coming from one of the explosions. Local Ukrainian channels claim about 12 were hit by Geranium, and speak of two Major casualties. Due to Russian engineering, the psychological and operational shift was undeniable, breaking the defense cycle of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the day marking a tactical evolution, causing panic. Geranium signaled that they master the skies day and night!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





