Trump Nominees Take Over Capitol Hill
Son of the Republic
927 followers
182 views • 7 months ago

Flooding The Zone

* Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took on Bernie Sanders.

* Tulsi Gabbard came out swinging.

* Kash Patel put on a masterclass and showed us why Dems fear him.

* Senator Josh Hawley gives us an inside look into what’s next.


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (30 January 2025)

https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1885143342847062196

Keywords
jesse wattersdonald trumpcommon sensewwg1wgamagatulsi gabbardrobert f kennedy jrleadershiprfk jrjosh hawleyunityamerica firsttrump nomineeconfirmation hearinggolden agebobby kennedyflood the zonencswickash patelagenda 47agenda47trump effect45-47
