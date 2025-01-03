“Alt Media”, Madeleine McCann, Whitney Webb, Mary Kay Letourneau, Adventism, Sabbath

SR 2025-01-02 Ask Bawba Wawa

Topic list:

* Johnny thinking of migrating the LIVE to Stumble.

* Andrew Gold, Sonia Poulton and...David Icke?

* 20 years later, we finally get the slightest scrutiny of “Gerry” and “Kate” McCann.

* Even if Madeleine McCann was not a ritual sacrifice, what can we still say was in play?

* Is Whitney Webb pulling her punches on female pedophiles? Why??

* What does “Mary Kay Letourneau” have in common with “Kate McCann”?

* Is there a difference between male and female predators?

* Who controls the press? Ask Bawba Wawa.

* Mary Kay Macron?

* What killed Mary Kay Letourneau?

* Why would jesuit Mel Gibson dig 80 years to give a Kurgen salute to an Adventist pacifist?

* What does the meat industry have in common with “Planned Parenthood”?

* The cults birthed by William Miller.

* Who is behind Adventism: YHWH or Satan?

* Is there a difference between the Sabbath and “the Lord’s Day”? What is the Sabbath for?

