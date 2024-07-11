Russian military personnel ensured the safe conduct of next rotation of IAEA mission observers at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. Video from July 10th, 2024.

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation ensured the safe conduct of the next rotation of observers from the International Atomic Energy Agency mission at the Zaporozhye NPP. In order to ensure the safety of IAEA observers along the entire route from the designated crossing point - the destroyed bridge near the settlement Kamenskoye, Zaporozhye region - a ceasefire was declared, strictly observed by all Russian military personnel.

Before starting the movement, Russian sappers examined the area for unexploded foreign and Ukrainian ammunition. After completing the engineering reconnaissance, Russian military personnel ensured the safe passage of the mission observers and their delivery to the station. Four inspectors arrived as part of the mission; their task was to monitor and assess the safety state of the Zaporozhye NPP.

IAEA experts have been present at Zaporizhia NPP since September 1, 2022, following the first visit of the agency’s Director General Rafael Grossi to the plant. Zaporozhye NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.

Adding from UN... even though Russian has kept things safe:

The UN General Assembly has called on Russia to withdraw troops and personnel from the Zaporozhye NPP and return it to Ukrainian control.

Russia was also urged to immediately remove all anti-personnel mines placed around the perimeter of the plant.

The corresponding resolution was supported by 99 countries, 9 were against, and 60 abstained.

Against: Belarus, Burundi, Cuba, North Korea, Eritrea, Mali, Nicaragua, Russia, Syria.

All major "Global South" countries, including China, India, and Brazil, abstained, while Turkey voted in favor.