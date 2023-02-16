The Government is Not Your Friend | The Crowhouse

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Concern Over Chemical Contamination After Ohio Train Derailment
https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Concern-Over-Chemical-Contamination-After-Ohio-Train-Derailment-20230214-0008.html
Face biometrics mandated for SIM card activation in Argentina
https://www.biometricupdate.com/202301/face-biometrics-mandated-for-sim-card-activation-in-argentina
The War on Cash Intensifies: Visa Offers Restaurants $10,000 to Go Cashless
https://www.nbcnews.com/business/consumer/war-cash-intensifies-visa-offers-restaurants-10-000-go-cashless-n782276
Whole building collapsed because of the aftershock in Urfa
https://twitter.com/nafisehkBBC/status/1622500077460750336?t=WvBlh4VE2UMp0ey9jH2IOA&s=09
Crazy Footage Shows Strength Of Turkish Earthquake - Created Massive Fault Lines
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xlJAp39iQ3ET/
7 facts about the impending burden sharing in 2024
https://www-wohnsitzausland-com.translate.goog/lastenausgleich?_x_tr_sl=de&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=sc
Max Igan en Español
https://odysee.com/@MaxIganenEspa%C3%B1ol:5
Biometric Update
https://www.biometricupdate.com/
Guide to Forming Communities Spanish Edition
http://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Guide%20to%20Forming%20Communities%20Spanish%20Edition.pdf
Weatherwar101 Website
https://weatherwar101.wordpress.com/
Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/
Crypto 101: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-crypto-vigilante-embed/61d5d4dff09e0/
Investing In Junior Mining Companies: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-dollar-vigilante/61cf75a2baa87/
Surviving And Prospering During And After The Dollar Collapse https://dollarvigilante.com/max
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
http://www.renegadetribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Solzhenitsyn-200-Years-Together-Encrypted.pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
TURN OFF YOUR TELEVISION!!!
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
Support The Crowhouse-
Contributions and donations can now only be received via Wise bank.
If you would like to assist please visit this page:
https://thecrowhouse.com/contribute.html
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin:
bc1qj3vrxj4zyyuaq2f8r3vgur6nrejgewckfv7gpa
Ethereum:
0x924C0F9A9889f703a9220eCf322342B9d6BDb32D
Monero: 87myJVoX3H4Pfd3hDp2wujHeB6K7VdFYF2zJJmoqGv8yE55mQDJdg3ySqnmwBXdZLrhJyydykgs2khmckmJNadaeHY3CrYQ
Pirate Chain: zs1f7jvqcntcplpfnva2lw7spwzr0xa5x7wczneg0v2epl78quqnt9ggudrk02yyzp8t4zy7pmflat
Litecoin:
LcTY57kkuWaSF8YqC9EbLpxBj5kcQzMLhQ
Dash:
XfGA55jscnDdHyQKhKTAEHQMP6GhqC5AGm
Bitcoin Cash:
qrnrjs27537pwd5ss2g6ez8epyp2cjfu8vu4tlrn5g
Dogecoin:
DTskDdMTAqRuTvJLEkJCU3mqVHL2nUx8xJ
XRP:
rBDovEDF53dPqHbNR3CEbmim3Aapo4tXq2
The Crowhouse