Saudi Crown Prince 'Humiliates' Blinken Over Israel; 'MBS Kept U.S. Diplomat Waiting

After suspending normalisation talks with Israel, Saudi Arabia has once again snubbed United States. The Washington Post reported that In Riyadh, the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman kept U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken waiting several hours for a meeting presumed to happen in the evening but which the crown prince only showed up for the next morning.