An Outrageous Police Recruiting Strategy?

Eighty-six percent of police chiefs nationwide reported a shortage of sworn officers, with nearly half stating that the shortage had worsened over the past five years. To meet the challenge, some police departments are being very creative. How creative? Consider what is happening now in Washington, DC. To quote one report...

"Immigrants without U.S. citizenship will soon be able to get badges and guns, and authorized to arrest Americans in the nation’s capital, as the city’s Police Department (DC MPD) struggles to recruit and retain police officers. New hires, including non-citizen green card holders, will even be offered up to $25,000 in signing bonuses."

How do you feel about that? I’ll tell you how I feel about it in this video.

...

This episode is brought to you by "The Recruiting Life," a newsletter that gives a whimsical view of the world of work. Subscribe now at https://sendfox.com/jimstroud

...

Articles related to this episode:

* Another Very Creative Police Recruitment Strategy https://buff.ly/44M1vXN

* One Very Creative Police Recruitment Strategy https://bit.ly/41yn3W3

...