NEW YEAR'S FALSE FLAG! - Globalists Normalize Terror Attacks As Scripted WW3 Begins! - 2024 Incoming

Josh Sigurdson reports on the normalization of terror threats worldwide as the globalists prepare us for World War 3 in 2024. France has deployed 90,000 police in the streets in anticipation of a "very high risk" of a terror attack during the New Year's celebrations. It is quite obvious that said attacks would be a false flag to force Europe alongside the United States into a third World War. In New York City, police are being deployed in large numbers with many warnings being put out by the government. They want us afraid to walk down the street. They want us begging at their knees for protection. They want us to conform to a global technocratic enslavement and in order to get us there they must create war, chaos and with that order. They want to destroy the supply chain, the energy grid, the housing markets, the economies, the morale of humanity. They want to force medicate us and poison us with food and water. They want us on CBDCs as good little robotic zombies for their 15 Minute Cities. We MUST resist!
