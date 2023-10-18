X22 REPORT Ep 3189a - Trump Hits The Green New Deal Hard, Timing Is Everything

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep 3189a - October 17, 2023
Trump Hits The Green New Deal Hard, Timing Is Everything
Germany is having a very tough time. The policies that they implemented are destroying the country. Trump hits the EV market and the Green New Deal really hard, the people are starting to realize that this policy will not work. In time the people will see the economic truth.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
http://x22gold.com or call 877-646-5347
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)